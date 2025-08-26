Inside the Testimony of Donna Adelson's Oldest Son and Only Daughter

Donna Adelson's only daughter, Wendi Adelson, and oldest son, Robert Adelson, took the stand in their mother's murder trial. Donna, the matriarch of a once-prominent family, is accused of ordering the death of her ex-son-in-law, Dan Markel. (8/25/25) MORE

Latest Videos

Rob Adelson on the stand

Estranged Adelson Son Recalls Haunting Final Conversation with Donna

Wendi Adelson faces redirect

Wendi Adelson Faces Redirect in Her Mother Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

Wendi Adelson faces cross-examination

Wendi Adelson Cross-Examined in Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

Wendi Adelson

Wendi Adelson Says 'I Was Not Involved In Any Plot to Kill Danny'

Wendi Adelson

Wendi Adelson Says Mom Was 'Very Angry' At Dan Markel At Time of His Murder

Wendi Adelson 'hated' Dan Markel

Wendi Adelson Admits Saying She 'Hated' Dan Markel, Called him 'Dark Lord'

Adelson wrap day 1

Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Hitman Luis Rivera takes the stand

Hitman Luis Rivera Takes the Stand in Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

Judge admonishes Donna Adelson

Judge Admonishes Donna Adelson for Not Controlling Emotions

Man testifies in court

'I Saw A Bloody Head': Neighbor Describes Finding Dan Markel

Donna Adelson POS

Prosecution: Donna Adelson 'Hated Dan Markel'

Donna Adelson's DOS

Donna Adelson Defense: 'Two Men Killed Danny Markel'

