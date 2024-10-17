Interview with a Killer | A Double Life: PREMIERES Sun. Oct. 20 @ 8pm

A gruesome video on a stolen SD card exposes Brian Steven Smith’s secret double life. David Scott confronts this soft-spoken husband – and serial killer – about his nighttime hunts for vulnerable Alaskan women. Court TV original premieres Sun. 10/20

Latest Videos

Hailey Noel Curtis

Missing: Where is Hailey Noel Curtis?

Sarah Boone Jury Seated

Jury Seated in Sarah Boone's Suitcase Murder Trial

Corey Binderim sits in court

Home Renovation Murder Trial: Jury Reaches Death Penalty Decision

woman testifying in court

Leilani Simon’s Former Coworker Disputes Her Account

Sarah Boone sits in court

Judge Rules No Snacks for Sarah Boone

photo collage

Corey Binderim's Defense Highlights Good Acts

sharp-dressed grey-haired man on the witness stand

Melody Farris' Affair Partner Admits He Was Seeing Two Women

side by side of male witness and female defendant in court

Melody Farris’ Former Lover Testifies

Pamela Hazel addresses jury

'Lives Were Ruined': Prosecutor Argues For Corey Binderim's Death Sentence

graphic that says daily trial wrap featuring a woman's mug shot

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Day 8 Recap

Rex Heuermann Status

Accused Serial Killer Rex Heuermann in Court for Status Conference

Nita Hillin

Missing: Where is Nita Hillin?

MORE VIDEOS