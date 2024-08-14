Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Robert Draskovich presents the defense's opening statement saying articles written by Jeff German concerning Robert Telles weren't a motive for a murder and that killing a journalist does not kill a story nor does it kill the investigation. (8/14/24)   MORE

Four Las Vegas teenagers plead guilty in death of Jonathan Lewis Jr.

Las Vegas Teens Take Guilty Plea in Deadly Student Beating

Holly Bailey testifies.

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Victim's Neighbor Takes the Stand

Robert Draskovich in court.

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Sarah Boone sits in court

Sarah Boone Complains She's 'Unprepared' at Hearing

evidence photo of man in straw hat

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

woman appears in court

Ex-Pageant Queen Pleads Not Guilty in Death of Boyfriend's Toddler

Susan Lorincz is seen in a police interview room

'I Really Feared for My Life': Jury Sees Lorincz Police Interview

interview on live tv

Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial: Mother of AJ Owens Speaks Out

Maricris Drouaillet gives interview.

Maya Millete's Sister Wins Custody of Her Three Kids

Witness Franklin Baez takes the stand.

Neighbors Take the Stand in the Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial

Nya Thao in court.

Verdict Reached in Triple Murder Over $600 Trial

Rebecca Dishman testifies

Graphic Testimony: Sean Finnegan Told Victim, 'You're Going to Die'

