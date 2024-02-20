It's Sentencing Day for 'Momfluencer' Ruby Franke

- Watch Live
The former YouTube star, who has admitted to torturing her own children, will be sentenced today along with business partner Jodi Hildebrandt. The pair pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse last December. (2/20/24) MORE
