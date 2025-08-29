'Jail Daughter': Donna Adelson Wrote Script She Wanted Me to Recite

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Drina Bernhardt, whom Donna Adelson referred to as her "jail daughter," said Adelson hand wrote a script containing false testimony she wanted her to memorize and recite in court in exchange for $10K, a grand piano, pills, and more. (8/29/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?