Jose Soto-Escalera's Defense Attorney Tells Judge: 'He's An Idiot'

At his Spencer Hearing, Jose Soto-Escalera said he doesn't trust defense lawyer Tom Burns and wants him removed from his case. The judge denied that request, saying: "The horse is out of the barn," and Burns called Soto-Escalera "an idiot." (10/6/25) MORE
