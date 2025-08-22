Judge Admonishes Donna Adelson for Not Controlling Emotions

Judge Everett scolds Donna Adelson for not being able to control her emotions in front of the jury. Don is accused of plotting with her son, Charlie Adelson, to arrange the murder of her former son-in-law, FSU law professor Dan Markel. (8/22/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire ,

Latest Videos

Judge admonishes Donna Adelson

Judge Admonishes Donna Adelson for Not Controlling Emotions

Man testifies in court

'I Saw A Bloody Head': Neighbor Describes Finding Dan Markel

Donna Adelson POS

Prosecution: Donna Adelson 'Hated Dan Markel'

Donna Adelson's DOS

Donna Adelson Defense: 'Two Men Killed Danny Markel'

Donna Adelson is seated next to her attorneys in court.

Jury Seated in Murder Trial for Donna Adelson

splitscreen: photo of Kevin Ellis/Matthew Restelli

Utah Judge Severs Cases of Mother and Son Accused of Murdering In-Law

graphic image of Donna Adelson with details about the charges she faces

Potential Adelson Juror Called Back Says He Never Heard of the Case

dona adelson gfx with jury selection factoids

Adelson Trial: Potential Juror Excused Because She Handled Markel 911 Call

gfx side-by-side images of Sara Yousef and Wendi Adelson

What Potential New Evidence Might Be Presented At Donna Adelson's Trial?

donna adelson in jury selection

Jury Selection Underway in Donna Adelson Trial

Lori Daybell is all smiles as she gets into a police cruiser

This May Be the Last Video You Ever See of Lori Daybell

Donna Adelson

Wendi Wins Fight to Quash Defense Subpoena for Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

MORE VIDEOS