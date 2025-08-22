Judge Admonishes Donna Adelson for Not Controlling Emotions

- Watch Live
Judge Everett scolds Donna Adelson for not being able to control her emotions in front of the jury. Don is accused of plotting with her son, Charlie Adelson, to arrange the murder of her former son-in-law, FSU law professor Dan Markel. (8/22/25) MORE
