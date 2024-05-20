Julie Grant: 'Bad Boy' Diddy Will Be Behind Bars Soon

Reacting to video of Sean "Diddy" Combs' horrific assault upon Cassie Ventura, Julie reminds viewers that domestic violence is about power and control. And, true crime trends in a full episode of Opening Statements. (5/20/24)   MORE

Emma Murray, daughter of Chad and Tammy Daybell, testifies.

Daybell Daughter: Mom Upped Life Insurance, Didn't Consult Dad

The house at 34 Fairview Road.

Witness Woke Up to Karen Read's Screams

Before the state rested its case-in-chief, texts between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were revealed in court. One of Lori's text reads,

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 25 Recap

Christopher Gregor's attorney, Mario Gallucci, believes Gregor will take the stand. Gregor is charged in the death of his 6-year-old son, Corey Micciolo.

Christopher Gregor Expected To Take Stand in Own Defense

After alerting the defense and prosecution to a clerical error, Judge Boyce ruled that the prosecution will not be allowed to amend the indictment.

Chad Daybell Murder Charge Stands Despite Error

Matt McCabe testifies in Karen Read trial.

McCabe on SUV Outside House: 'It Was Weird That They Hadn't Come In'

Photo of Colin Albert and 2 friends.

Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Colin Albert Testimony Highlights

Jurors heard a jailhouse call between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow. This phone call prompted investigators to search Chad's property, which led to the remains of JJ and Tylee. (5/15/24)

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 24 Recap

Female witness with long dark hair cries on the stand.

Witness Breaks Down on the Stand in Karen Read Trial

Suburban colonial home covered in snow.

Jury Hears For First Time That Read Was Driving SUV in Front of House

Ryan Nagel testifies in Read case.

Ryan Nagel: SUV Taillights Were Intact, Never Saw Person Lying on Lawn

Close-up of cotton swabs admitted into evidence in court.

Forensic Scientist: No Canine DNA on John O'Keefe's Shirt

