Closing arguments are set to begin tomorrow in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial where Chad Daybell is charged with murder in the deaths of his first wife, Tammy, and the youngest children of his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 30 Recap

defense attorney delivers opening statements

David Swift's Defense: 'No Proof' He Killed His Wife

prosecutor delivers opening statements

Prosecution: David Swift Was 'Furious' the Night Karen Disappeared

Jury deliberations begin Tuesday as the closing arguments have been made in the TikTok Star Murder Trial where Ali Abulaban is accused of murdering his estranged wife and a man she was with. \

TikTok Star Murder Trial: Jury Deliberations Begin Tuesday

More than 10 years after a mother of four was found dead in an abandoned cemetery, her husband, David Swift, is heading to trial on charges he murdered her.

Karen Swift Murder Trial: Husband on Trial for Wife's Murder

Prosecutor: Abulaban 'Knew His Shots Would Kill...Motive Was Jealousy'

Zoom screen shows judge and attorneys

New Attorneys Appointed for Kouri Richins at Hearing

Court TV addresses the many conflicting stories regarding Tammy Daybell's death, including Garth Daybell saying he found Tammy dead on the couch in one instance while also saying he found her dead on the bed. Chad Daybell told the judge that he will not testify.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 29 Recap

Kouri Richins speaks out from behind bars in a recorded message she sent to the Dateline: True Crime Weekly Podcast in which she says, 'You took an innocent mom away from her babies and this means war.'

Kouri Richins Speaks Out from Jail: 'This Means War'

After being convicted in March of killing his ex-wife, Kendy Howard, ex-Idaho trooper, Daniel Howard, was sentenced Thursday.

Jealous Ex-Trooper Murder Trial: Daniel Howard Sentenced

Ali Abulaban and his attorneys sit in court

TikTok Star Ali Abulaban's Attorney Asks for a Mistrial

Daybell defense rests.

Chad Daybell’s Attorney: 'Defense, at This Time, Rests Its Case'

