Julie Grant: Barry Morphew Better Be Worried!

Barry Morphew could be charged again with the murder of his wife, Suzanne. We now know she was killed by someone else. Animal tranquilizer drugs were detected in her bones. And, true crime trends in a full episode of Opening Statements. (5/6/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

After being caught on video abusing his 6-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, on a treadmill, does Christopher Gregor have any chance in this trial?  Even Gregor's defense attorney says,

Does Christopher Gregor Have Any Chance at Avoiding Conviction?

Melani Pawlowski takes the stand and said some of the detectives covering the case were labeled 'dark,' by Chad Daybell, saying law enforcement were corrupt. Jurors hear phone recordings between Ian Pawlowski, Melani, Chad and Lori Vallow.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 17 Recap

Sgt. Michael Lank's relationship with the Albert family comes into question as are the methods used in evidence collection at the scene of Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe's death.

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Michael Lank testifies

Karen Read Defense Questions Officer About Alleged Misconduct

Lori Vallow's niece testifies.

Lori Vallow's Niece Called Chad Daybell 'Daddy', Thought He Had a Gift

Karen Read sits in court

Hysterical Karen Read Heard in Background of 911 Calls

Lt. Paul Gallagher testifies in court

Karen Read's Attorney Challenges Use of Snowblower, Cups at Crime Scene

David Yanetti speaks in court

Karen Read Defense Accuses Prosecution Witness of Perjury

Jurors viewed crime scene photos from Chad Daybell's property and body cam footage of the welfare check conducted in Lori Vallow's apartment. An investigator speaks about the discovery of Tylee and JJ's remains on Daybell's property.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 16 Recap

Court TV discusses the connections in the community to the people in the Albert home and whether it's a conspiracy or merely an illusion because it is a small town. Also, the jury visits the crime scene and views Karen Read's SUV.

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

FBI Special Agent Steve Daniels talks about finding the bodies of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan on Chad Daybell's property. A picture showing Tylee wearing a necklace matches one recovered from the fire pit on Daybell's property.

FBI Agent Testifies About Evidence Recovered Belonging to Tylee Ryan

Paramedic testifies in Karen Read case.

Paramedic: Karen Read Kept Saying: 'Is He Dead? Is He Dead?'

MORE VIDEOS