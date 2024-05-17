Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 13 Recap

Colin Albert, whom the defense considers an alternate suspect, faces cross-examination by Karen Read's defense attorney Alan Jackson. Videos of Colin threatening peers and pictures of his injured knuckles are shown in court. (5/16/24)   MORE

Victim's Urn at Timothy Verrill's sentencing

Mother Tells Daughter’s Convicted Killer ‘This is What I have Left to Talk To’

Before the state rested its case-in-chief, texts between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were revealed in court. One of Lori's text reads,

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 25 Recap

Christopher Gregor's attorney, Mario Gallucci, believes Gregor will take the stand. Gregor is charged in the death of his 6-year-old son, Corey Micciolo.

Christopher Gregor Expected To Take Stand in Own Defense

After alerting the defense and prosecution to a clerical error, Judge Boyce ruled that the prosecution will not be allowed to amend the indictment.

Chad Daybell Murder Charge Stands Despite Error

Matt McCabe testifies in Karen Read trial.

McCabe on SUV Outside House: 'It Was Weird That They Hadn't Come In'

Photo of Colin Albert and 2 friends.

Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Colin Albert Testimony Highlights

zoom 4-box screen of court

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 24 Recap

Court TV presents a timeline of the comings and goings from the Albert home on the night of Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe's death.

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 12 Recap

Female witness with long dark hair cries on the stand.

Witness Breaks Down on the Stand in Karen Read Trial

