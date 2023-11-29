Julie Grant Rips Alex Murdaugh's 'Self-Serving, Insincere' Apology

Reacting to yesterday's hearing, Julie Grant pointed out that Murdaugh killed his wife and son and used the opportunity at his financial crimes sentencing to lay the groundwork for his defense in a homicide retrial he thinks he's getting. (11/29/23)   MORE

Split-screen of Murdaugh and Eric Bland.

Eric Bland: Murdaugh Stuck a Stake in the Heart of Satterfield Family

Julie Grant with Alex Murdaugh on the monitor behind her.

split screen of alex murdaugh and eric bland

Victim's Attorney Glad To Deliver 'Verbal Smackdown' to Alex Murdaugh

Hon. Clifton Newman sentences Alex Murdaugh for financial crimes.

Alex Murdaugh Sentenced for Financial Crimes

Alex Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh Begs Forgiveness for Financial Crimes

Tony Satterfield addresses Alex Murdaugh.

Gloria Satterfield's Son Confronts Alex Murdaugh

Mark Tinsley points in court

Victim's Attorney Says Banks Were Complicit in Alex Murdaugh Scheme

A man points in court

'What Kind of Animal Are You?': Emotional Victim Addresses Alex Murdaugh

Eric Bland confronts Alex Murdaugh in court.

Murdaugh Victims' Attorney: 'He Preyed on Them Like a Wolf Does a Rabbit'

Creighton Waters speaks before Murdaugh financial crimes sentencing.

Alex Murdaugh Stolen Millions Sentencing: Creighton Waters Lays Out the Facts

Creighton Waters

Creighton Waters Says at Sentencing: 'This One Really Gets to Me'

Julie Grant in front of a picture of Alex Murdaugh on the monitor.

Julie's Opening Statement: Judgment Day for Alex Murdaugh

