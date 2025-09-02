Jury Shown Surveillance Video of Donna Adelson and Jailhouse Informant

- Watch Live
The jury is shown surveillance footage of Donna Adelson and jail house informant, Drina Bernhardt, whom Adelson. Bernhardt said Adelson wrote her a 'script' and bribed her to repeat that 'script' to an investigator. (9/2/25) MORE
