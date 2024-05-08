Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 6 Recap

Court TV asks when the people in the Albert home will eventually take the stand and testify, specifically Brian Albert, Jennifer McCabe and possibly Brian Higgins. John O'Keefe's body was found outside the Albert home. (5/7/24)   MORE

Christopher Gregor's Google search history is addressed in court.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

Former alleged cult member, Zulema Pastenes, testified that Chad Daybell mentioned that JJ Vallow

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 18 Recap

Witness testifies in Treadmill Abuse case.

Gregor's Phone Searches Included 'Will Red Marks Turn Into Bruises'

michael lank testifies

Karen Read Defense Questions Sgt. Lank About Aiding Albert Family

zoom quad box showing court

Witness: Chad Daybell Said Portal in His Home Allowed Communication

photos of delphi victims

New Trial Date for Delph Murder Suspect Richard Allen

Carly Gregg in court.

14-Year-Old Allegedly Kills Mom: Can it Be Related to New Medication?

After being caught on video abusing his 6-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, on a treadmill, does Christopher Gregor have any chance in this trial?  Even Gregor's defense attorney says,

Does Christopher Gregor Have Any Chance at Avoiding Conviction?

Melani Pawlowski takes the stand and said some of the detectives covering the case were labeled 'dark,' by Chad Daybell, saying law enforcement were corrupt. Jurors hear phone recordings between Ian Pawlowski, Melani, Chad and Lori Vallow.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 17 Recap

Sgt. Michael Lank's relationship with the Albert family comes into question as are the methods used in evidence collection at the scene of Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe's death.

Killer Or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Michael Lank testifies

Karen Read Defense Questions Officer About Alleged Misconduct

