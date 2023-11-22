Library Book Returned 104 Years Late

- Watch Live
A library book that was more than a century overdue was finally returned. The tome, which was about famous composers, was discovered while a local was going through a relative's belongings. It had been checked out in 1919! (11/22/23)
