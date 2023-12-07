Lori Vallow Daybell Arraigned in Arizona

- Watch Live
The so-called Doomsday Cult Mom appeared in an Arizona courtroom to face two charges of conspiracy to commit murder. Lori Vallow Daybell, who is already serving multiple life sentences in Idaho, was extradited to Arizona last week. (12/7/23) MORE
