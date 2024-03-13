Man Who Joked About Having Bomb at Airport Says He Was Trying to Flirt

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
A man insists he was trying to be funny and flirt with a woman at a Florida airport when he said, "If the bomb in my bag goes off prematurely, I apologize to your family in advance." There was no bomb, but he was arrested for a felony. (3/13/24)
Do you want to continue watching?