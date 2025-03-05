Marshella Chidester's Attorney Breaks Down During Cross-Examination

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Marshella Chidester's attorney became so overcome with emotion he broke down in tears in front of the jury during cross-examination. Plus, Lori Vallow Daybell sits down for her first on-camera interview behind bars. (3/5/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?