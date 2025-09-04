Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: 'Innocent People Do Not Talk in Code'

Prosecutor Georgia Cappleman presents the State's closing argument in Donna Adelson's murder trial, saying 'Innocent people do not talk in code.' Adelson is accused of plotting with her son, Charlie, to arrange the murder of Dan Markel. (9/4/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire ,

Latest Videos

Donna Adelson - State's Closing Arguments

Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: 'Innocent People Do Not Talk in Code'

Donna Adelson Day 8 Recap

Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Day 8 Recap

Michaela Brashaye Rylaarsdam

Preliminary Hearing for OnlyFans Model in Fatal Fetish Murder Trial

Donna Adelson and her defense team at the defense table.

Defense Rests in Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

Donna Adelson stands in court

Donna Adelson Begs For More Time to Decide If She'll Testify

Kristin Adamson

Family Lawyer Says Dan Markel’s Post-Divorce Filings Were Personal, Hostile

Surveillance footage of Donna Adelson and jail house info

Jury Shown Surveillance Video of Donna Adelson and Jailhouse Informant

Donna Adelson's friend, Ann Cunningham

Donna Adelson's Friend Re-Called to Discuss Calls After Dan Markel's Death

Ron Gutterson

Family Friend: Harvey and Donna Adelson's Vietnam Trip Was 'Temporary'

Donna Adelson's

'Jail Daughter': Donna Adelson Wrote Script She Wanted Me to Recite

jailhouse informant patricia byrd

Informant: Donna Said 'Yes' When Asked if She Did What She Was Accused Of

close up of Donna Adelson's day planner

Tag # of Dan Markel's Honda Accord Listed in Donna Adelson's 2014 Planner

MORE VIDEOS