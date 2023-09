Murdaugh Financial Crimes: Victims Speak at Cory Fleming Sentencing

Loved ones of ex-Murdaugh housekeeper Gloria Satterfield confronted Fleming, who helped steal $4.3M from Satterfield's family. Justin Bamberg, lawyer for Pamela Pinckney, spoke too. Pinckney was allegedly defrauded by Murdaugh and Fleming. (9/14/23) MORE