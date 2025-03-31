New Details Reveal Maui Doctor's Possible Motive in Wife's Attempted Murder

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
New details reveal Maui doctor, Gerhardt Konig's, possible motive in his wife, Arielle Konig's, attempted murder. Gerhardt tried to use syringes on his wife after pushing her off a hiking trail and hitting her head with a rock, police said. (3/31/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?