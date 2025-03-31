New Details Reveal Maui Doctor's Possible Motive in Wife's Attempted Murder

New details reveal Maui doctor, Gerhardt Konig's, possible motive in his wife, Arielle Konig's, attempted murder. Gerhardt tried to use syringes on his wife after pushing her off a hiking trail and hitting her head with a rock, police said. (3/31/25) MORE

Gerhardt & Arielle Konig

New Details Reveal Maui Doctor's Possible Motive in Wife's Attempted Murder

Nikita Casap

Nikita Casap Accused of Killing Parents, Leaving Bodies to Decompose

Lori Daybell Jury Selection

Jury Selection Begins in Lori Vallow Daybell's Murder Trial

graphic image of a show's title and logo

SNEEK PEAK: Inside the Jury Room | Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win?

Curt Pfannenstiehl

Neighbor Cross-Examined About Racy Texts With Ingolf Tuerk's Wife

connie calhoun in court

Judge Sets Bond After Witness in Linda Stermer Trial Ignored Subpoena

Linda Stermer / Ken Thompson

Neighbor Noticed Blood On and Under Stermers’ Van

yolanda marodi

Wife of Murdered Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi Arraigned In Hospital

kohberger mask segment

Bryan Kohberger Allegedly Bought Balaclava Months Before Murders

Gerhardt Konig mugshot

Maui Doctor Charged with Attempted Murder of His Wife on Hiking Trail

Old cowboy

Trailer for Alec Baldwin Movie 'Rust' is Released

Beautiful singer on stage

Selena's Killer Denied Parole

