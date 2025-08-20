Potential Adelson Juror Called Back Says He Never Heard of the Case

It's Day 2 of jury selection in FL v. Donna Adelson. A possible juror who was called back for more questioning claims he's unfamiliar with the case. Adelson allegedly masterminded the murder-for-hire that claimed the life of Dan Markel. (8/20/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire

Latest Videos

graphic image of Donna Adelson with details about the charges she faces

Potential Adelson Juror Called Back Says He Never Heard of the Case

Courtney Clenney Trial date

Judge Sets Trial Date for OnlyFans Model Murder Case

dona adelson gfx with jury selection factoids

Adelson Trial: Potential Juror Excused Because She Handled Markel 911 Call

photo of three young sisters

DNA Evidence Shows Travis Decker is Sole Suspect in Daughters' Murders

AJ Scott in court

Speeding Trooper Homicide Trial: Opening Statements

gfx side-by-side images of Sara Yousef and Wendi Adelson

What Potential New Evidence Might Be Presented At Donna Adelson's Trial?

wide shot of courtroom in young dolph trial

Young Dolph Murder Trial: Defense Grills Investigator About Other Suspect

Sarah Grace Patrick

Sarah Grace Patrick Denied Bond in Killings of Mom, Stepdad

donna adelson in jury selection

Jury Selection Underway in Donna Adelson Trial

Thomas Dixon

Killer’s Daughter Murder Trial: Victim's Former Coworker, Lover Takes Stand

Anna Millette sentenced

Anna Millette Sentenced For Killing Her Mother With Car

Christina Garrett

Daughter: Didn't Know Chris Wolfenbarger Was Her Dad, No Memory of Melissa

MORE VIDEOS