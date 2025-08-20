Potential Adelson Juror Called Back Says He Never Heard of the Case

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
It's Day 2 of jury selection in FL v. Donna Adelson. A possible juror who was called back for more questioning claims he's unfamiliar with the case. Adelson allegedly masterminded the murder-for-hire that claimed the life of Dan Markel. (8/20/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?