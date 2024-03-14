Roswell Police Dept. Debuts Spacey New Uniform Patch

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Cops in Roswell, NM have begun sporting patches that are a nod to the city's association with all things extra-terrestrial, featuring the city's flying saucer logo, alien faces, and the words "Protect and Serve Those That Land Here." (3/11/24)
Do you want to continue watching?