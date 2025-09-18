Soto-Escalera Appears to Plot Murder in Translated Recordings

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Translated recordings of Jose Soto-Escalera talking about murdering his mistress were played in court. Plus, the murder of Tommy Ballard becomes a central focus at the sentencing for two men convicted in the murder of his daughter, Crystal Rogers. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?