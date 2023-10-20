Strip Club Squatters: What's with the Horses?

Four men have been arrested for allegedly running an illegal strip club out of their Atlanta home. Complaints from neighbors -- including loud parties, gunfire, and even the presence of live horses -- culminated in a SWAT Team arrest. (10/20/23)

