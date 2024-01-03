The Search for Persons of Interest in Killing of Savannah Soto, Boyfriend

Police are searching for two persons of interests in the killing of Savannah Soto, who was pregnant, and her boyfriend. Former DEA Supervisory special agent Michael Wilhite says he believes Matthew Guerra was dealing drugs. (1/3/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

booking photo of Nick Godejohn

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex, Nick Godejohn, Appeals Murder Conviction

SAVANNAH SOTO GRAPHIC

The Search for Persons of Interest in Killing of Savannah Soto, Boyfriend

Young Thug sits in court wearing a white jacket

Young Thug RICO Trial to Resume After 3-Week Delay

Patricia Ripley and her son, Alejandro.

Mom Accused of Killing Son By Pushing Him Into Canal

photos of adam and harmony montgomery

Adam Montgomery Wants Evidence of Buying Lime, Grinder Tossed

Gypsy Rose Blanchard smiles at the camera

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Joins Social Media After Prison Release

Top Ten Most Notorious Defendants of 2023

a person is circled in a still from surveillance video

Video Shows 'Persons of Interest' in Pregnant Teen, Boyfriend's Murders

Construction equipment tears down a building

Demolition Begins on House Where Idaho Students Were Murdered

Booking photos of two teenagers

Sister Killed, Brothers Charged in Fight Over Christmas Gifts

Booking photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Prison

Turtleboy speaks into a megaphone

Karen Read Supporter 'Turtleboy' Jailed on New Charges

MORE VIDEOS