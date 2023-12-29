New video released in ‘perplexing’ case of pregnant teen, boyfriend found dead

By BETH HEMPHILL and LAUREN SILVER

SAN ANTONIO, TX (Court TV) — Police have confirmed that two bodies found inside of a car in San Antonio are those of a missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend, and have released surveillance video they say shows two “persons of interest” in the case.

Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, and Matthew Guerra, 22, were reported missing just before Christmas a few miles northwest of San Antonio in Leon Valley, triggering a state-wide emergency alert.

Soto was a week overdue to deliver her baby and was scheduled to have labor induced at a hospital last Saturday night, her family told KENS-TV. But her mother said she got no answer Saturday afternoon when she knocked on the door of Soto’s apartment in the suburb of Leon Valley.

The family reportedly spent Christmas night searching the area. On Monday, Leon Valley police issued a missing-person alert for Soto and later said Guerra also could not be found.

When Guerra’s Kia Optima was spotted about three miles from Soto’s apartment Tuesday, the police found what they described as a crime scene: two bodies inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

San Antonio Police Chief William P. McManus offered very few details about the case but did say the two bodies were believed to be the young missing couple, who could have been in the car for 3-4 days, and that detectives were considering it a “possible murder.”