This Rescue Story is the G.O.A.T.

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
[wpdreams_ajaxsearchlite]
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
[wpdreams_ajaxsearchlite]
A goat named Jeffrey was rescued after making his way onto a bridge! Jeffrey, who'd been reported missing, is believed to have walked along a ledge to reach the precarious perch, nearly 80 feet up, before becoming trapped in a baaad place. (4/10/24)
Do you want to continue watching?