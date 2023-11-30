Tim Ferriter's Attorney Tells Court TV They Thought Job Offer Was Real

The man convicted of child abuse and false imprisonment asked to be released from prison pending appeal, citing job offers. Mazda said the offer letter was a forgery. Ferriter's attorney said they believed the offer was made in good faith. (11/30/23)   MORE

GFX of Mazda announcing that Tim Ferriter's job offer was fake.

Tim Ferriter's Attorney Tells Court TV They Thought Job Offer Was Real

Tim Ferriter sits in court

Mazda Dealership Says Tim Ferriter's Job Offer is Fake

Prya Murad

Timothy Ferriter's Attorney Talks to Court TV After Sentencing

Tim Ferriter listens to sentencing

Tim Ferriter Sentenced For Locking Son in 8x8 Box

Tim Ferriter listens to his son's victim impact statement

Victim Tells Timothy Ferriter at Sentencing: 'I'm Still Your Son'

Tim Ferriter addresses the court during sentencing

'I Have Failed': Tim Ferriter Addresses Court During Sentencing

Ferriter GFX guilty.

Boy in a Box Trial: Tim Ferriter Faces Sentencing

