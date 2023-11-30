Tim Ferriter's Attorney Tells Court TV They Thought Job Offer Was Real

- Latest News
The man convicted of child abuse and false imprisonment asked to be released from prison pending appeal, citing job offers. Mazda said the offer letter was a forgery. Ferriter's attorney said they believed the offer was made in good faith. (11/30/23) MORE
