Wendi Adelson Fights To Quash Mom's Subpoena For Murder Trial

Wendi Adelson has filed a motion to quash a subpoena from her mother, Donna Adelson, ahead of her murder trial. Donna is accused of orchestrating the murder-for-hire of Wendi's ex-husband, FSU law professor Dan Markel. (8/15/25) MORE

Wendi Adelson testifies in court

Alicia Andrews in court

Judge Rules No Domestic Violence At Trial For Murder of Julio Foolio

female defendant in orange jumpsuit

Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Donna Adelson's Final Pretrial Hearing

Judge Justin Beresky sentences Lori Daybell

'You've Left a Wake of Destruction': Judge Sentences Lori Daybell

Surviving victim Brandon Boudreaux

Victim Brandon Boudreaux: 'Will Always Fear Her For What She Tried To Do'

Larry Woodcock

Emotional Victim Impact Statements: 'Lori Vallow Is The Family Tragedy'

Lori Daybell addresses court

Lori Daybell Complains About Jail Conditions In Statement At Sentencing

JJ Vallow's biological dad, Todd Trahan

JJ Vallow's Biological Dad: 'I Gave Him Up... I've Dealt With the Torment'

Lori Daybell

Doomsday Cult Mom Lori Daybell Faces Sentencing in Arizona Cases

grey haired woman in orange prison jumper

Donna Adelson's Attorneys File Series of Last-Minute Motions

Kathryn Restelli pled guilty

Kathryn Restelli Pleads Guilty in Murder Plot Involving Mother and Brother

Christopher Dontell addresses court

Christopher Dontell Tearfully Apologizes At Sentencing

