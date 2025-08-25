Wendi Adelson Says 'I Was Not Involved In Any Plot to Kill Danny'

- Watch Live
Wendi Adelson claims she 'was not involved in any plot to kill Danny' as the prosecutor follows up to ask whether Wendi was shielded from the Dan Markel murder plot because she couldn't be trusted to keep a secret. (8/25/25) MORE
