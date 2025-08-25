Wendi Adelson Says Mom Was 'Very Angry' At Dan Markel At Time of His Murder

- Watch Live
Wendi Adelson takes the stand in her mother, Donna Adelson's murder trial, saying her mom was 'very angry' at Dan Markel at the time of his murder. Donna is accused of orchestrating the killing of her ex-son-in-law, Markel. (8/25/25) MORE
