Wendi Adelson Says Mom Was 'Very Angry' At Dan Markel At Time of His Murder

Wendi Adelson takes the stand in her mother, Donna Adelson's murder trial, saying her mom was 'very angry' at Dan Markel at the time of his murder. Donna is accused of orchestrating the killing of her ex-son-in-law, Markel. (8/25/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire ,

Wendi Adelson Faces Redirect in Her Mother Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

Wendi Adelson Cross-Examined in Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

Wendi Adelson Says 'I Was Not Involved In Any Plot to Kill Danny'

Wendi Adelson Admits Saying She 'Hated' Dan Markel, Called him 'Dark Lord'

Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

Hitman Luis Rivera Takes the Stand in Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

Judge Admonishes Donna Adelson for Not Controlling Emotions

'I Saw A Bloody Head': Neighbor Describes Finding Dan Markel

Prosecution: Donna Adelson 'Hated Dan Markel'

Donna Adelson Defense: 'Two Men Killed Danny Markel'

Jury Seated in Murder Trial for Donna Adelson

