Wendi Wins Fight to Quash Defense Subpoena for Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

Judge Stephen Everett granted Wendi Adelson's motion to quash the subpoena from Donna Adelson's defense and told her attorney that he would be permitted to place a statement on the record prior to his client taking the stand. (8/18/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Custody Disputes, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire

Latest Videos

Donna Adelson

Wendi Wins Fight to Quash Defense Subpoena for Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

Donna Adelson has been transferred from the Wakulla County Jail in Crawfordville, Florida, to the Leon County Jail in Tallahassee. Jury selection begins next week in the case against Adelson, who's accused in the murder of Dan Markel.

Going Back to Tally: Donna Adelson Makes Jail Transfer Ahead of Trial

Wendi Adelson testifies in court

Wendi Adelson Fights To Quash Mom's Subpoena For Murder Trial

Alicia Andrews in court

Judge Rules No Domestic Violence At Trial For Murder of Julio Foolio

female defendant in orange jumpsuit

Matriarch Mastermind Murder Trial: Donna Adelson's Final Pretrial Hearing

Judge Justin Beresky sentences Lori Daybell

'You've Left a Wake of Destruction': Judge Sentences Lori Daybell

Surviving victim Brandon Boudreaux

Victim Brandon Boudreaux: 'Will Always Fear Her For What She Tried To Do'

Larry Woodcock

Emotional Victim Impact Statements: 'Lori Vallow Is The Family Tragedy'

Lori Daybell addresses court

Lori Daybell Complains About Jail Conditions In Statement At Sentencing

JJ Vallow's biological dad, Todd Trahan

JJ Vallow's Biological Dad: 'I Gave Him Up... I've Dealt With the Torment'

Lori Daybell

Doomsday Cult Mom Lori Daybell Faces Sentencing in Arizona Cases

grey haired woman in orange prison jumper

Donna Adelson's Attorneys File Series of Last-Minute Motions

MORE VIDEOS