Wendi Wins Fight to Quash Defense Subpoena for Donna Adelson's Murder Trial

Judge Stephen Everett granted Wendi Adelson's motion to quash the subpoena from Donna Adelson's defense and told her attorney that he would be permitted to place a statement on the record prior to his client taking the stand. (8/18/25) MORE
