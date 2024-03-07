What Might Hannah Gutierrez's Conviction Mean for Alec Baldwin?

Now that the "Rust" film armorer has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter, how will triggerman Alec Baldwin upcoming case be impacted? Plus, all the big headlines that are trending in true crime. (3/7/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Splitscreen of Alec Baldwin and a Court TV guest.

What Might Hannah Gutierrez's Conviction Mean for Alec Baldwin?

Julie Grant with a picture of Halyna Hutchins behind her on the monitor.

Julie Grant: Others Criminally Culpable Besides Gutierrez and Baldwin

Experts weigh in on how Hannah Gutierrez's guilty verdict can affect A-list celebrity Alec Baldwin's trial.

How Will Hannah Gutierrez's Verdict Impact Alec Baldwin's Trial?

A New Mexico jury deliberated for less than three hours before delivering a mixed verdict in the case of Hannah Gutierrez.

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Day 10 Recap

Juror Albert Sanchez speaks with reporters after Hannah Gutierrez was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Juror Albert Sanchez Speaks After Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial Verdict

Reactions from experts and Hannah Gutierrez's defense as they weigh in on the verdict in the Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial.

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Defense Reacts to Verdict

A jury deliberated for over two hours before returning a verdict for Hannah Gutierrez.

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Watch the Verdict

Prosecutor holds up evidence during closing arguments.

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Experts weigh in on whether Hannah Gutierrez should take the witness stand.

Should Hannah Gutierrez Take the Witness Stand?

Firearms expert, Frank Koucky displays questionable gun safety measures as he takes the stand.

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Day 9 Recap

Julie Grant: Defense Wasted Chance to Annihilate 'Rust' Ammo Supplier

Hannah Gutierrez in court.

If Hannah Gutierrez Was Such a Bad Armorer, Why Wasn't She Fired?

MORE VIDEOS