What To Expect From Lori Daybell's Closing Arguments

Lori Daybell is expected to give closing arguments today in her Arizona trial, but will it sound anything like her sentencing for murder in Idaho? Plus, tensions rise after Karmelo Anthonoy is charged with murdering another teenager at a track meet. MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Cult Crimes, Killer Spouses ,

Latest Videos

Wide shot of courtroom

Final Hearing Before Closings in Lori Daybell Conspiracy Trial

angelia solomon booking photo

Ex-Wife Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Plot of Former TV Anchor

tall, bald athletic-looking guy with a nice smile, and nicely trimmed beard

State Rests Case-in-Chief Against Lori Daybell

Witness with a screen behind him

Lori Texts Alex Cox: Stay Close to Me, They're Planning an Intervention

witness on the stand wears a grey suit, sports a buzzcut

Detective: Charles Was Dead on the Floor for 45 Min. Before Alex Called 911

witness on the stand with a buzzcut and a light grey suit

Detective: Charles Confronted Lori, Chad About Affair Weeks Before Death

surveillance video of lori daybell

AZ v. Lori Daybell: Day 6 Highlights

wide show of a courtroom. you can see a judge, witness, the defendant, and attorneys

Lori Daybell Grills Detective About Going Through Charles Vallow's Phone

woman with long hair an a purple blazer gesticulates on the witness stand

Detective: Lori Was Chatty, Seemed Unaffected By Charles' Death

Nikita Casap in court

FBI: Teen Who Killed Parents Planned To Assassinate President Trump

Gerhardt Konig appears virtually in court

Gerhardt Konig Faces Wife In Court After Allegedly Trying To Kill Her

Kay Woodcock

'I Just Got A Call From Lori That Dad's Dead': Charles Vallow's Son

MORE VIDEOS