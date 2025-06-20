Witness: Raul Valle Head-Butted Teen While Wearing a Motorcycle Helmet

- Watch Live
Emily Robinson testified that she saw Raul Valle punch and head-butt Ryan Hines during a house party fight that began over a small case of beer. Emily said Ryan was bleeding from the mouth and nose, and said she tried to break up the brawl. (6/20/25) MORE
