YouTuber Ruby Franke Speaks at Sentencing, Apologizes to Her Children

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Franke, once a popular "Momfluencer," was sentenced to 4-60 years in prison. Her business partner co-defendant Jodi Hildebrandt got the same sentence. They were given four 1-15 year sentences; one for each of the four counts of child abuse. (2/20/24)
Do you want to continue watching?