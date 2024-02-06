Alaska Memory Card Murders: AK v. Brian Steven Smith

Posted at 3:04 PM, February 6, 2024 and last updated 12:59 PM, February 6, 2024
Beth Hemphill Beth Hemphill and Associated Press Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Court TV) — A South African native is standing trial for the murders of two Alaska Native women, one of whom could be seen in video and photos saved on a stolen memory card.

Brian Steven Smith sits in a courtroom

FILE – Brian Steven Smith sits in a courtroom while waiting for his arraignment to start in Anchorage, Alaska, Oct. 16, 2019. The double murder trial of Smith, a South Africa native accused of killing two Alaska Native women will begin this week, more than four years after a woman provided police with a digital memory card that authorities said contained images and video of one of the killings. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)

Brian Steven Smith, 52, has pleaded not guilty to 14 charges, including first and second-degree murder, sexual assault and tampering with evidence, in the deaths of 52-year-old Veronica Abouchuk and 30-year-old Kathleen Henry. Both women were from small villages in western Alaska and had experienced homelessness.

Smith was connected to the murders four years ago after a woman told police she took an SD card from the center console of Smith’s truck while he was allegedly getting money out of an ATM to pay for a “date” with her. The memory card contained gruesome photos and videos spanning five days, including the brutal beating and strangulation of a woman police later identified as Henry. In the video, the attacker could be heard speaking in a thick South African accent before sneaking Henry’s blanket-covered body outside on a luggage cart, saying,

“In my movies, everybody always dies. What are my followers going to think of me? People need to know when they are being serial killed.”

When the woman turned over the stolen memory card a week later, court documents said police recognized the voice as that of Brian Steven Smith, a South African native they knew from a previous investigation.

While being interrogated for Henry’s death, Smith reportedly confessed to the murder of Abouchuk.

Court TV is livestreaming the trial of AK v. Brian Steven Smith.

