Arrest made in death of Arizona teen found in bonfire pile

Posted at 7:25 AM, July 7, 2023 and last updated 5:03 PM, July 7, 2023

TEMPE, Ariz. (Scripps News Phoenix) — A man is in custody in connection to the death of a missing teenager who was found in a bonfire pile in the Tonto National Forest while visiting friends in June.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Anthonie Ruinard was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges connected to the death of 18-year-old Parker League.

anthonie ruinard and parker league combo photo

(L) Anthonie Ruinard (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office)/(R) Parker League (Family provided via Scripps News Phoenix)

League had been reported missing by the Tempe Police Department, according to MCSO. Parker’s family told Scripps News Phoenix they had reported him missing on June 15.

RELATED: Body found in bonfire pile in Tonto National Forest identified, family speaks out

“It’s hard to accept because he was the nicest kid in the world,” said Parker’s brother Hunter League.

Parker had just graduated high school in Nebraska and decided to come to Arizona to visit friends, according to his brother.

He was supposed to fly home on June 12, the day his body was found.

Authorities say video footage they obtained from multiple locations showed where Parker’s bank card was used after his remains were discovered in a burn pile in Tonto National Forest on June 12.

The June 11 footage from an Arco gas station in Chandler reportedly showed League and Ruinard leave the store together in a black Dodge Challenger. Detectives say this was the last time Parker was seen on video alive.

Detectives served a search warrant at Ruinard’s home on June 22, where they seized multiple items, including the Dodge Challenger reportedly seen in the video.

Forensic evidence showed League’s DNA was found on the outside of the vehicle and in the vehicle’s trunk.

Ruinard is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, multiple drug charges, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, credit card theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, and abandonment/concealment of a dead body.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Phoenix, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

Booking photo of Anthonie Ruinard

Arrest Made After Teen’s Body Found in Bonfire Pile

Anthonie Ruinard, 37, was arrested on multiple charges, including murder, connected to the death of Parker League in Arizona. More

photo of parker league on a boat

Body found in bonfire pile in Tonto National Forest identified, family speaks out

The brother of Parker League believes he may have been targeted because of an expensive watch he took with him on the trip. More

split screen of Courtney Clenney and Christian Obumseli

OnlyFans Model Murder Case: Status Hearing

Attorneys for Courtney Clenney appeared in court and said they would be ready for trial at the end of this year or the beginning of... More

TRENDING

Paul, Maggie, Alex and Buster Murdaugh
Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles appears in court
Adam Montgomery mugshot
legendary trials logo

LATEST NEWS

Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles listens as the verdict is read.
Court TV logo
Patrick Crusius appears in court
Donald Santini weeps moments before he is denied bond

SCRIPPS NEWS

2 women awoken to intruder fondling their feet in Nevada resort town
Teen arrested in connection to Baltimore block party mass shooting
Texas gunman sentenced to life for killing 23 in racist Walmart attack