Boy in a Box Trial: What to Expect at Tim Ferriter Sentencing Hearing

BY KATIE McLAUGHLIN

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Court TV) —The Florida man convicted of aggravated child abuse, false imprisonment, and child neglect for locking his adopted son in a 8X8 box in the family garage faces over four decades in prison when he’s sentenced on Thursday, November 16.

Tim Ferriter kept his son confined to a locked, windowless room for extended periods of time. The boy had no control over the lights or air conditioning and was forced to use a bucket for a toilet.

Ferriter, 48, opted not to testify on his own behalf and remained stoic throughout trial, even as he was found guilty of all charges against him. However, he shook uncontrollably at a hearing during which he asked to be released from jail prior to sentencing.

The boy, known publicly only as “RF” to protect his identity, is now 16. He testified at trial, stating that being locked up was “dehumanizing” and “like genocide.”

RF’s sister was also a witness, and told the jury that she witnessed Ferriter abuse her brother.

Ferriter’s defense team tried to convince the jury that their client had simply mad bad parenting choices in trying to control his son’s severe behavioral issues, and that he never meant to hurt RF.

In the weeks leading up to trial, Ferriter rejected a plea deal offered by the state that included a two-year prison sentence followed by five years’ probation. That deal was contingent upon Ferriter’s wife, Tracy Ferriter, accepting the same deal.

Tracy will face a separate trial. A date has not yet been set, and it is not yet clear if she will be offered a plea deal.

Ferriter, who was out on bond for the duration of trial, was immediately remanded to the custody of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s department upon conviction. He faces between 75 months and 42 years in prison at his formal sentencing on Thursday.