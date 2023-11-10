Case Against Bryan Kohberger premieres Nov. 12

Chad Daybell asks for death penalty to be removed

Posted at 8:27 PM, November 9, 2023

By: Don Nelson

MERIDIAN, Idaho (Scripps News Boise) — Chad Daybell’s attorney John Prior says he doing whatever he can to get the death penalty off the table. Prior told Scripps News Boise that he filed three motions with the Fremont County clerk on Thursday.

Chad Daybell sits in court

Chad Daybell listens during his preliminary hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. A preliminary hearing continues to decide whether there is enough evidence to hold Daybell for trial. He and the children’s mother face charges related to the hiding of the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, although authorities have yet to say how the two died. (John Roark/Post Register via AP, POOL)

Daybell is facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell.

If convicted, Chad Daybell could be facing the death penalty. Lori Vallow Daybell was already found guilty on all counts in the deaths of J.J., Tylee, and Tammy. The death penalty was removed in her case and she will now spend her life in prison.

Prior said in one of the motions that even though two co-defendants are equally culpable, it is unconstitutional and unacceptable to subject one of them to the most extreme punishments while the other did not face that possibility.

The murder trial for Chad Daybell is currently scheduled to begin in April 2024.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Boise, an E.W. Scripps Company.

