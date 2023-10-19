Court TV cameras are inside bombshell hearing in Delphi Murders case

Posted at 2:22 PM, October 19, 2023

By BETH HEMPHILL

DELPHI, Ind. (Court TV) — Cameras have been permitted into an Indiana courtroom for a “bombshell” hearing in the case against the alleged killer of two Indiana teens, who is being transported from Westville Correctional Facility to the courthouse later this afternoon.

Inside the Allen Superior Courthouse, Richard Allen is expected to appear in court for an unexpected pre-trial hearing in the Delphi Murders case. (Court TV)

Richard Allen is charged with murdering Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13, and Liberty “Libby” German, 14, who disappeared while walking the Delphi Historic Trail on Feb. 13, 2017. The girls’ bodies were found the next day, less than half a mile from the Monon High Bridge.

The Thursday hearing comes amid many controversial issues in the case, including a leak of graphic crime scene photos, ritualistic killer claims, alleged prosecutorial misconduct.

Allen’s public defenders filed what is known as a “Franks motion” on Sept. 18, arguing that evidence obtained from a search warrant should be inadmissible during his trial because a detective lied to obtain it. The 136-page motion outlined 92 reasons the girls’ murders could not have been committed by a single person and instead pointed to members of a white nationalist group known as “Odinism.”

Prosecutors responded to Allen’s initial motion, describing it as “colorful, dramatic, highly unprofessional” and “not completely true.” The prosecution has also accused Allen’s attorneys of using these motions to get around the gag order, in an attempt to plead their case to the media.

One of the lingering questions had been whether Judge Frances Gull will allow cameras into the courtroom after the law that once banned the broadcasting of legal proceedings in Indiana was amended, leaving it up to the trial court judge’s discretion.

Carroll County Courthouse

Aerial footage shows Allen Superior Courthouse in Indiana on October 19, 2023. (Court TV)

Last month, Allen’s defense asked the court to allow broadcast cameras for all future proceedings, while prosecutors have expressed “serious concerns” to this request, stating that it would be distracting and create a “circus atmosphere” where 15-second video clips could give an inaccurate impression of the justice system.

Despite these concerns, Judge Gull ruled to allow cameras in the courtroom during Thursday’s hearing, according to a court order filed Tuesday.

“The Court has determined that allowing recording of the October 19, 2023, hearing is permitted provided that the means of recording will not distract the participants or impair the dignity of the proceedings, and the hearing itself is a non-confidential proceeding. The Court, therefore, authorizes the recording and broadcasting of the hearing set for October 19, 2023.”

Judge Gull’s order makes Thursday’s hearing the first time in history that Court TV cameras have been inside an Indiana courtroom. Judge Gull did stipulate that all media must wait 30 minutes before broadcasting.

Thursday’s hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Allen’s next pre-trial hearing is scheduled for October 31.

More In:

Related Stories

interior of a court room at the Allen County, Ind. Courthouse.

Inside the Courtroom at Richard Allen’s Shocking Hearing

Court TV's Matt Johnson describes what it was like in the courtroom before, during and after Thursday's shocking hearing. More

split screen photos of abby williams libby german and richard allen

Richard Allen’s Former Attorney Reveals Source of Crime Scene Photos Leak

In a memorandum filed with the court, Richard Allen's attorney revealed that a trusted friend was the person who leaked crime scene photos. More

Richard Allen bombshell hearing.

Delphi Murders: Richard Allen’s Defense Attorneys QUIT

Richard Allen, the man suspected of killing Indiana teens Abby Williams and Libby German, is now without representation. More

TRENDING

Media outside
Shanna Gardner remote appearance in court
Joran van der Sloot audio

LATEST NEWS

bodycam video shows Duane Davis' arrest
split screen of photos of two men
Tim Ferriter appears in handcuffs
cara rintala mugshot

SCRIPPS NEWS

Former MLB pitcher arrested in the 2021 murder of his father-in-law
Seattle day care owners say they need bulletproof windows
Man convicted of killing wife who said no to 'Zombie House Flipping'