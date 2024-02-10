Drug possession charge against rapper Kodak Black dismissed

Posted at 7:07 PM, February 9, 2024
Associated Press Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A drug possession charge against South Florida rapper Kodak Black was dismissed Friday, two months after an arrest, though a drug trafficking case from 2022 remains ongoing.

FILE – This Jan. 18, 2018 file arrest photo provided by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Fla., shows Dieuson Octave, also known as the rapper Kodak Black. The rapper has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a scheduled concert performance in May. The 22-year-old admitted in August that he falsified information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on two separate occasions. (Broward County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

Broward County Circuit Judge Barbara Duffy ruled that prosecutors could not refute or negate the fact that the rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, had an oxycodone prescription filled by a pharmacy, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Plantation police arrested Kapri in December after finding him asleep at the wheel with white powder around his mouth, officials said. The powder initially tested positive for cocaine, but a lab test later revealed it was oxycodone, for which Kapri obtained a prescription in July 2022.

Kapri still faces a tampering with evidence charge related to the arrest, but his attorney, Bradford Cohen, hopes to get that dismissed, as well. Kapri has been in a Miami federal detention center since his arrest, which caused his bond to be revoked in a separate case. Cohen hopes the drug charge being dismissed will prompt a federal judge to free Kapri.

Kapri was arrested in 2022 on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was freed on bond with regular drug testing as a condition of his release. Kapri was ordered to drug rehab for 30 days early last year after missing a drug test in February and then testing positive for fentanyl several days later, according to court records. Then last June, a warrant for his arrest was issued after authorities said he did not show up for a drug test.

In January 2021, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Kapri had served about half his sentence.

As Kodak Black, Kapri has sold more than 30 million singles, with massive hits such as “Super Gremlin,” which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2022.

More In:

Related Stories

Photo of rapper Kodak Black

Police: Rapper Kodak Black found asleep in Bentley with cocaine

Police say rapper Kodak Black was asleep in the driver's seat of a parked Bentley and had 'white powder' on his body. More

Lil Wayne, Kodak Black get clemency; Joe Exotic does not

By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer Two rappers were among the entertainment figures included in a list of 140 people who were pardoned or had... More

Lawyers: Kodak Black moved to federal prison in Kentucky

MIAMI (AP) — The mother of rapper Kodak Black and a group of lawyers called a news conference to discuss what they claim is his... More

TRENDING

watch live banner adam montgomery
Harmony Montgomery's biological daughter, Crystal Sorey, testifies.
Courtney Clenney's parents' Miami mug shots.
brain smith appears in court

LATEST NEWS

Kayla Montgomery wipes her eyes
Photo of rapper Kodak Black
car of Young Dolph gets towed
Traci Soderstrom looks at her cellphone during a murder trial on June 12, 2023

SCRIPPS NEWS

Police investigate Ravens player Zay Flowers for domestic assault
Bo Jackson awarded $21 million in Georgia blackmail, stalking case
Is melatonin safe for kids? Day care head jailed for administering it