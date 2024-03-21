Ex-teacher accused of sexually assaulting students says she’s pregnant

Posted at 10:02 AM, March 21, 2024
Court TV Staff and Scripps News Corpus Christi

AGUA DULCE, Texas (Court TV/Scripps News Corpus Christi) — A former Texas teacher is accused of having sexual relationships with multiple students.

Jaden Renee Charles, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of grooming. Her bond was set at $400,000, according to jail records.

jaden charles mugshot

Jaden Charles (Jim Wells County Jail)

Alice Chief of Police Eden Garcia told Scripps News Corpus Christi that Charles told arresting officers she was pregnant when she was taken into custody.

She has resigned from teaching with the Agua Dulce Independent School District as a middle school science teacher. Authorities said there may be 12 alleged victims in the case.

Agua Dulce City Marshal Joe Martinez confirmed that the investigation into the teacher began when a student was caught with a vape on campus. The district brought several students and teachers to discuss this situation and during that meeting, they were told that Charles provided the student with the vape. Through their investigation, they learned that Charles may have provided vapes with THC to several students.

Martinez also said officials interviewed five different male students, four of whom confirmed improper relationships and that Charles was providing THC vapes and alcohol to some students.

Garcia said they have obtained video of Charles with a student at an Alice hotel but they cannot confirm what took place there. Police don’t believe any sexual activity took place on the school campus.

 

