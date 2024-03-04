Father accused of drugging daughter and her two friends at sleepover

A father in Oregon drugged his daughter and two of her friends during a sleepover in August of 2023, court documents allege.

Fifty-seven-year-old Michael Meyden, from Lake Oswego, is accused of lacing smoothies with benzodiazepine, a sedative that is commonly used to treat insomnia or panic attacks.

According to court documents, the three 12-year-old girls reported feeling groggy, and some of them blacked out. All three of them later tested positive for benzodiazepine.

Meyden repeatedly checked on the girls in a basement where they were sleeping, according to the court records. He held his finger under one girl’s nose and waved it in front of her face.