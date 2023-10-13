FL v. David Tronnes: Bathtub Murder Trial

By LAUREN SILVER

ORLANDO, Fla. (Court TV) — A man who says he found his wife dead in the bathtub is standing trial on charges he murdered her.

David Tronnes has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges and has maintained that he found his wife had already died when he found her in the bathtub after an apparent fall at their home on April 24, 2018.

Court TV obtained a transcript of David’s interview with police, where he told them that he and Shanti met online in 2013, and after a brief courtship he moved to Florida to be with her and her young son, Jackson. Shanti shared custody of her son with her ex-husband.

While David was unemployed, Shanti ran her own business. As a couple, the two had purchased a home that required extensive renovations and had been working to repair it. In notes obtained from Shanti’s computer by detectives, she appeared to bemoan the toll the project was taking on their relationship and bank accounts: “I ask him why he is so cheap — he keeps telling me how much money has been spent on this house and that he will almost have 1m into it — were are no further along into the renovation and our relationship is getting worse.”

On April 24, 2018, Tronnes called the police at 3:50 p.m., saying that Shanti was not breathing. He initially told police that he pulled Shanti from the shower and laid her on her back. Court TV reviewed the report from the first officers who responded, who noted that ‘Tronnes’ response to Shanti’s death seemed to be feigned grief” and in a sworn statement one officer said that Tronnes was “acting in a manner as if he was trying to exaggerate his state of distress.”

“David sounded as if he was hysterically crying one moment and then would completely stop and answer certain questions as if nothing was wrong in a very matter-of-fact way. He would then go back to sounding as if he was sobbing hysterically. The 9-1-1 call to police and medical both sounded rehearsed and disingenuous.”

Officers noted another inconsistency in the shower. David told the dispatcher, responding officers and the officers who interviewed him that he had pulled his wife from the tub. In the interview with officers, David described his wife’s head as having been “submerged” beneath the water and said the water was still running when he found her.

But officers at the scene noted that Shanti was fully clothed and that the tub and surrounding areas were dry. Officers noted in their report: “The tub did not have water in it and was not wet. The diluted blood was dry. The floor outside the tub was dry and the bathroom rug flipped up towards the window was also dry. The carpet from the bathroom entrance to the area where the decedent was lying was dry. The decedent’s clothing looked damp but was not soaking wet as if she was just removed from a tub full of water. The blood I observed on her skin was also dried blood.”

The medical examiner ruled that Shanti’s death was a homicide and that she had died from strangulation and blunt force trauma — not drowning.

Before Shanti’s death, the couple had been talking to a production company about being a part of a TV show called ‘Zombie House Flipping,’ and had met with the show’s producers. While David was excited about the project, Shanti was apprehensive.

The case has had extensive delays before seeing a jury, because David was not found competent to stand trial until Jan. 2023. His attorney had attempted to change his plea from not guilty to not guilty by reason of insanity, but the judge ruled that would not be allowed because they missed the filing deadline, WFTV reported.

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 1 – 10/12/23