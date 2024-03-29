Judge issues gag order ahead of Chad Daybell’s trial

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (Scripps News Boise/Court TV) — Judge Steven Boyce has issued a temporary non-dissemination order, commonly referred to as a gag order, in the case of Chad Daybell until attorneys begin presenting their cases in court.

The order, filed on Thursday, comes days after Scripps News Boise interviewed defense attorney John Prior.

The order reads in part, “The Court is now advised, and has confirmed, that counsel for the Defense participated in an interview with a reporter about this case, which interview has now been publicly broadcast during this stage where unbiased jurors are being sought. In light of this, and in the interest of impaneling an unbiased jury, and to assist in insulating the attorneys from further media requests, pursuant to Idaho Code Section 1-1603.”

Now, attorneys for either party in the case, or any attorney who has previously represented a party in this case, including those representing a witness, victim, or victim’s family are prohibited from making extrajudicial statements ahead of the trial.

The non-dissemination order is in place from March 28 to April 15, 2024, or until after opening statements have been presented.

Daybell is charged with conspiracy and first-degree murder in the Oct. 2019 death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell. He’s facing those same charges in the deaths of his second wife’s two youngest children. The remains of Lori Vallow’s children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, were found on Daybell’s property in June 2020, nine months after they were last seen alive.