Judge issues gag order ahead of Chad Daybell’s trial

Posted at 7:36 AM, March 29, 2024
Scripps News Boise Scripps News Boise

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (Scripps News Boise/Court TV) — Judge Steven Boyce has issued a temporary non-dissemination order, commonly referred to as a gag order, in the case of Chad Daybell until attorneys begin presenting their cases in court.

The order, filed on Thursday, comes days after Scripps News Boise interviewed defense attorney John Prior.

Chad Daybell sits with his attorney in court

Chad Daybell, left, sits with his defense attorney John Prior during his preliminary hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. (John Roark/Post Register via AP, POOL)

The order reads in part, “The Court is now advised, and has confirmed, that counsel for the Defense participated in an interview with a reporter about this case, which interview has now been publicly broadcast during this stage where unbiased jurors are being sought. In light of this, and in the interest of impaneling an unbiased jury, and to assist in insulating the attorneys from further media requests, pursuant to Idaho Code Section 1-1603.”

Now, attorneys for either party in the case, or any attorney who has previously represented a party in this case, including those representing a witness, victim, or victim’s family are prohibited from making extrajudicial statements ahead of the trial.

The non-dissemination order is in place from March 28 to April 15, 2024, or until after opening statements have been presented.

Daybell is charged with conspiracy and first-degree murder in the Oct. 2019 death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell. He’s facing those same charges in the deaths of his second wife’s two youngest children.  The remains of Lori Vallow’s children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, were found on Daybell’s property in June 2020, nine months after they were last seen alive.

More In:

Related Stories

The panel discuss whether his children will stand by their father at his trial.

Will Chad Daybell’s Children Stand by Him at Trial?

The panel discuss whether Chad Daybell's five children will stand by their father, who is charged with murder and conspiracy. More

Lori Vallow Daybell's uncle, Rex Conner, joins the Court TV panel to discuss how Chad Daybell's extreme religious beliefs, such as zombies and end-time prophecies, changed his life.

How Chad Daybell’s Extreme Religious Beliefs Changed His Life

Lori Vallow Daybell's uncle, Rex Conner, joins the Court TV panel to discuss how Chad Daybell's extreme religious beliefs changed his life. More

lori vallow daybell mugshot

Victim to Verdict Podcast: Doomsday Cult Mom Case

A closer look at the case against Lori Vallow Daybell, and Chad Daybell's alleged role in the web of mysterious deaths that surrounds them. More

TRENDING

Three months after she was released from prison to live with her new husband, it appears the honeymoon period has ended for Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband.
Ryan and Gypsy are pictured on their wedding day.
Sharonda Brown joins Vinnie Politan to discuss the allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs and how he'd allegedly use money, power and physical violence to enforce sexual requests.
Attorneys for both sides were in court for a motion hearing to dismiss the indictment.

LATEST NEWS

Texas A&M student Caleb Harris went missing on March 4.
george kelly appears in court
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the former armorer at the movie

SCRIPPS NEWS