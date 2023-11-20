Judge to allow livestreaming of Bryan Kohberger hearings

Posted at 1:16 PM, November 20, 2023 and last updated 12:44 PM, November 20, 2023

By LAUREN SILVER

MOSCOW, Idaho (Court TV) — The public will get a chance to see what’s happening in future proceedings for accused quadruple murderer Bryan Kohberger, but the court will determine how much.

bryan kohberger appears in court

Bryan Kohberger, second from left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, is escorted out of the courtroom as two of his attorneys, Anne Taylor, second from right, and Jay Logsdon, right, confer following a hearing in Latah County District Court, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

Kohberger is charged with murder and burglary in the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen, University of Idaho students who were found murdered in their off-campus home in Nov. 2022.

Both the prosecution and defense attorneys have fought to keep cameras out of the courtroom for all hearings, while the media — including Court TV — has filed motions arguing that cameras be allowed.

WATCH: The Case Against Bryan Kohberger

In a ruling issued Monday, Judge John Judge ruled that all future proceedings in the case will be livestreamed, using the court’s own equipment.

“This will help to alleviate the concerns raised by both the defense and the State, but at the same time will ensure the public still has access to see the proceedings for themselves if they cannot attend the hearings in-person,” the order states.

At previous hearings, Judge had placed strict limitations on media allowed inside the courtroom, including not allowing any video or photos to be taken until he had taken the bench or after he recessed proceedings.

Court TV will broadcast and livestream all proceedings made available by the court.

