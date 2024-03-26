Kouri Richins, accused in husband’s death, facing more charges

Posted at 8:23 AM, March 26, 2024 and last updated 11:49 AM, March 26, 2024
Scripps News Salt Lake City Scripps News Salt Lake City and Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (Scripps News Salt Lake City/Court TV) — A Utah woman accused of killing her husband in 2022 is now facing several new fraud-related charges.

Kouri Richins sits in court at her counsel table.

Kouri Richins sits with her attorneys in court before a scheduled hearing on Nov. 3, 2023. (Court TV)

On Monday, Kouri Richins was hit with two counts of mortgage fraud, two counts of insurance fraud, and three counts of forgery. The new charges were listed in documents obtained by Court TV.

Last year, she was charged with aggravated murder and other offenses in connection with the death of her husband, Eric Richins.

In the new charges, prosecutors allege that Richins applied for a mortgage in 2021, in which she claimed a balance of $210,898 in her credit union account. According to court documents, there was actually $15,609. The document further states when asked by a mortgage loan officer about her credit history in July 2021, Richins replied,

“I recently learned about all of this as well LOL and then my husband tried to explain
to me this was his doing a while ago.. (sic) We are in the process of separation for one of many
reasons but this is one of them to keep it short and sweet LOL… It’s been crazy to say the least!”

Under the second mortgage fraud charge, prosecutors allege another mortgage application for Richins claimed an account balance of $702,831.

She’s also accused of fraudulently applying for life insurance for her husband and forging his signature just over a month before he died, then fraudulently claiming the life insurance benefits.

Authorities say Richins murdered her husband by by putting five times the lethal dosage of illicit Fentanyl in his cocktail. After his death, she wrote and self-published a children’s book about grief for the three sons she shared with her late husband.

More In:

Related Stories

Investigators believe that Lisa Darden was possibly involved in planning and orchestrating her son-in-law, Eric's death.

Investigators: Lisa Darden Possibly Orchestrated Son-in-Law’s Death

Investigators believe that Kouri Richins' mother, Lisa Darden, was possibly involved in planning and orchestrating her son-in-law's death. More

New details are revealed about Kouri Richins' mother, Lisa Darden.

Affidavit: Kouri Richins’ Mother’s Former Lover Died of Drug Poisoning

Kouri Richins' mother, Lisa Darden's former romantic partner died unexpectedly, with her immediate cause of death being drug poisoning. More

Lisa Darden

Kouri Richins’ mother investigated for ‘suspicious overdose death’

An investigation into Kouri Richins' mother, Lisa Darden, revealed her romantic partner died in 2006 from a "suspicious drug overdose." More

TRENDING

Karen Read sits in court during a motions hearing
File photo of Sean
Julie Grant with a pic of Becky Hill's presser on the monitor.
richard allen mugshot

LATEST NEWS

Karen Read sits in court during a motions hearing
Kouri Richins sits in court at her counsel table.
richard allen mugshot

SCRIPPS NEWS