Kouri Richins due in court to battle over ‘novel’ found in cell

PARK CITY, Utah (Court TV) — A woman accused of poisoning her husband with fentanyl and trying to profit from his life insurance faced prosecutors in court for the first time since they accused her of witness tampering.

Kouri Richins is charged with murdering her husband, Eric, by putting a lethal dose of fentanyl in his cocktail. After his death, Richins wrote and self-published a children’s book about grief that she wrote for the three sons she shared with her late husband.

Richins was in court on Friday as prosecutors asked a judge to stop her from speaking to members of her family after finding what they allege was evidence of witness tampering in her cell. Richins denied the allegations in a phone call with her brother, saying what prosecutors referred to as a “Walk the Dog” letter was actually part of a “65-page novel” that she has been writing while behind bars.

Richins’ attorneys are fighting back in court and have asked the judge to dismiss the charges against her, arguing prosecutorial misconduct. Richins’ attorneys said that the papers found in her cell were taken during an illegal search and have accused prosecutors of violating the gag order.